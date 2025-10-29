Japanese politics have brought a lot of drama these past few months. To catch us up, we interviewed

We break down how Takaichi triumphed and what her rise means:

How LDP moderates fumbled their chances and handed victory to the right,

Takaichi as Abe’s protégé and policy wonk — and her “Japan First” instincts,

Why Takaichi is pushing for higher defense spending, a tough line on the foreign population, and a CIA-equivalent for Japan,

The intricate political maneuvering that secured her power — rewarding allies, sidelining others, and turning Cabinet appointments into chess moves,

The coalition challenges ahead and why Japanese politics feels like The Hunger Games,

Japan’s hawkish international stance, the Trump visit, and the limits on the Japan-America love affair.

Japanese Electoral Drama

Jordan Schneider: Tobias, on the last show we did, Ishiba was on the ropes. Why don’t you pick the storyline up from late July 2025?

Tobias Harris: We last spoke during that weird interregnum. There had been some premature media reports saying Ishiba was going, which he then denied. After that, the pressure from within the LDP for him to leave just ratcheted up. He had lost two elections and lost the LDP’s control of the Diet — how could he not take responsibility? He managed to push that off for about a month.

Finally, in early September, the LDP released its Upper House election autopsy, analyzing what went wrong and how they got into this situation. The report’s overall conclusion was that the LDP had lost touch with too much of the electorate. There were sins of omission and sins of commission, but the bottom line was that Ishiba had not done enough to fix the situation. The subtext, of course, was that he was going to have to go. His situation became untenable, and within a few days, he was out.

Prime Minister Ishiba resigned on September 7, 2025. Source .

This led into September and a relatively more subdued leadership campaign compared to last year. We had five candidates instead of nine, though in practice, it was really a race among three. The campaign was shorter and involved less crisscrossing the country. The ambitions of the candidates seemed scaled back. It was just a very different experience compared to last year — and last year was not that long ago. The comparisons were very fresh and made it apparent just how much the party had changed in a year’s time.

Jordan Schneider: Who were the contestants?

Tobias Harris: All five had run last year. That was the other thing: we had heard from all of them, so what were they going to say that they didn’t last year?

We had, of course, the now-new Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae (高市 早苗). Koizumi Shinjiro (小泉 純一郎), who was Ishiba’s second agricultural minister, also ran again. We had the now-former Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi Yoshimasa (林 芳正), and Motegi Toshimitsu (茂木 敏充), who had been a foreign minister and senior cabinet minister for much of the second Abe administration and into the Suga administration. Rounding out the group was Kobayashi Takayuki (小林 鷹之), the young, generational-change candidate of the right wing.

We had all these familiar names and very familiar dynamics. It really ended up being a race between Hayashi, Takaichi, and Koizumi for the job.

Jordan Schneider: Was this a case of Koizumi dropping the ball? Did Takaichi really blossom this time around? How do you want to apportion the blame and the credit for how this election turned out?

Tobias Harris: It’s a mix of all of the above, which may be a dodge.

As a quick refresher on LDP elections: they had the option to use emergency rules but didn’t. They held a full election, which means every dues-paying member who meets certain qualifications gets to vote. Those votes determine proportionally how votes are distributed among the candidates, equaling the number of votes cast by the party’s national lawmakers. That’s the first round. If no candidate gets a majority, it goes to a runoff.

What ended up happening was that Takaichi, who is pretty popular with a plurality of the LDP’s rank-and-file, was poised to do well. She actually ended up outperforming her polling by anywhere between five and 10 points.

That was a pretty sizable polling miss. Either that, or there wasn’t a lot of polling in the final days of the campaign, and it’s possible many late-breaking, undecided voters broke for her. That’s certainly possible.

Even so, when you really look at it, Koizumi only underperformed slightly. I don’t think that’s ultimately why he lost. He lost because he wasn’t quite strong enough with the rank-and-file, and Hayashi ended up being a little too strong with them. When you look at their combined vote, they got around 47% together, compared to Takaichi’s 40%. The moderate part of the party just did a bad job strategically. If they had decided, “You know what, one of us has to be the person to inherit the mantle of Ishiba and Kishida, carry it forward, and we’ll join forces,” I don’t think Takaichi wins in that circumstance.

Before the race, there was a lot of talk about how Kobayashi would hurt Takaichi’s vote. That didn’t happen — Kobayashi wasn’t really a factor. But Hayashi and Koizumi were both strong enough to hurt each other, yet not strong enough individually to overwhelm Takaichi. That really is the story.

In fact, I went and crunched the numbers. Things could have gone very differently if just two or three thousand votes across the country had swung. It didn’t just matter that Takaichi won overall. It mattered where her votes were distributed. In the runoff, what matters is the 47 prefectural chapters, each of which has one vote. According to party rules, those votes are awarded to the candidate who wins the most votes in each prefecture.

Takaichi won 36 of the 47 prefectures. But when you look at the margins, there were something like 11 prefectures where Koizumi was within 500 votes of winning. If he had flipped those, it would have given him more votes. More importantly, a lot of the Diet members were following the results in their home prefectures. You probably had enough on-the-fence lawmakers who looked and thought, “Well, okay, the voters in my prefecture voted for Takaichi. Therefore, I guess that’s how I’m voting.”

If Koizumi flips more of those prefectural chapters, the race maybe looks different. It might have been an even closer race than it ended up being. It didn’t end up being that close in the second round, partly because many of those swing voters just went to Takaichi because she won the popular vote. But it could have been a very different race if the votes had been distributed just a little differently.

Jordan Schneider: What are the meta takeaways from this? Given your argument that there wasn’t a big shift in the electorate towards the right, is there a structural problem with the LDP moderates that they can’t get their act together? Do we just have two big egos? Of course, we have two big egos — these are people who want to be prime minister. What brought us down this path, aside from a handful of coin tosses?

Tobias Harris: Look, Ishiba won last year, so clearly the reformist, moderate part of the party has strength. One of the reasons it was surprising that Takaichi won is that the LDP’s electoral defeats last year and this year were concentrated among the right wing. The parts of the party that suffered most, like the former Abe faction, lost 40 or 50 members over the last two elections. There was every reason to think it would be difficult for Takaichi to even match her performance from last year because the parts of the party she needed were smaller. It certainly looked as if she was coming in with a disadvantage.

What ended up happening was not a big swing to the right. As we’ve established, she won because she had a unified plurality while the other part of the party was divided.

In that context, she also had an argument that was perhaps clearer than what either Koizumi or Hayashi were making. Her argument was, “Look, the reason why we’re suffering is that the party has moved too far to the center. We’ve lost the voters who were excited about Abe, and they’ve gone to Sanseitō and the Democratic Party for the People. The answer to our problem is simple: we just need to shift back to the right. Those voters will return, we’ll get them excited, and everything will be fine.”

Were enough voters convinced of that logic? I suppose you could say that. Koizumi’s answer was somewhat vague. I don’t think he had a clear, one-line explanation for how to fix what ailed the party. Hayashi, even more so, as Chief Cabinet Secretary under both Kishida and Ishiba, wasn’t really in a position to say, “We need dramatic change.” He was somewhat handicapped by having to be the continuity candidate.

In some ways, it’s hard to beat something with nothing. It’s not that Koizumi was offering nothing, it just wasn’t a clear, strong signal that could match what Takaichi was saying. Now, whether it works remains to be seen. There are real questions about whether that strategy will prove to be a cure-all. We’ll see what happens.

Takaichi’s Background, Rise, and Style

Jordan Schneider: Takaichi. Who is this person? What should we know about her?

Tobias Harris: She’s been in politics for a long time. She was elected the same year Abe was first elected, 1993. The “class of 1993” has now produced Abe as Prime Minister and Kishida as Prime Minister. It’s been around for a while.

She actually spent some time in parties other than the LDP early in her career because the ’90s were tumultuous. You had parties breaking apart, new parties forming, and the LDP was out of power when she first entered the Diet. It was a confusing time.

In the ’90s, she quickly gravitated towards Abe as part of this emerging group of new, young, ideological conservatives. They saw the end of the Cold War, the LDP being out of power, and the breaking of the economic bubble as an opportunity to make a new kind of politics and introduce wide-ranging reforms. She was quickly part of this group, wound up in the LDP, and really rode Abe’s coattails in some ways in her career.

She was pulled along when he became Prime Minister for the first time, and she was around him when he was “in the wilderness.” When he came back, she ended up in important roles throughout his second administration. He really was her patron. He helped her along and sponsored her. When she ran for the leadership for the first time in 2021, he was basically her campaign manager. She very much sees herself as committed to the same project, as carrying his work forward, dedicated to the “unfinished task of Abe-ism.” That’s very much who she is as a politician.

Takaichi celebrating her win of a Lower House seat as part of the “Class of ’93.” Source .

I will say, personality-wise and just who she is, she’s very different from Abe in a few important ways.

Unlike Abe, she is not a dynastic politician. He was a political blue blood through and through: grandson of a prime minister, son of a long-serving foreign minister who should have become prime minister. Abe felt he had inherited a political legacy he was responsible for carrying forward, which helped him move to the top of the LDP quickly.

Takaichi was not that. She’s from a more middle-class or working-class family in Nara and had to rise on her own. The expectation was that a college education wasn’t even appropriate for her. Her parents discouraged her from going to Tokyo. She really had to pull herself up and into politics. She did not have a parent helping her along and pushing her into the family business.

That makes her different in important ways. It gives her a more approachable charm and probably explains the pretty fanatical following she has among some of the grassroots. People really respond to her in ways that I think are quite genuine. She’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but for parts of the party, they really respond to the fact that she is, I guess you could say, more “salt of the earth.” Some people find that very appealing.

The other thing about her is that she’s really a policy wonk. She really commands the details of many different issues, through and through. She likes talking about it. When she has these conferences, she’ll speak at length and really likes to get down into the details.

This is very different from Abe. The thing about Abe was that he was a big-picture visionary: “This is the way I want to take the country,” and “This is how I think about what Japan needs to be.” With Takaichi, I find her visionary image-spinning can be a little derivative of Abe’s. She is much more comfortable when she starts getting into the details of policy. She’s a very, very different kind of politician in those ways.

Jordan Schneider: Let’s talk a little bit about having the first female prime minister.

Japan has a relatively low percentage of female Diet members compared to other democratic countries. Is it surprising that Japan’s first female prime minister comes from the right wing? How do we put all this together?

Tobias Harris: Given that the number of non-LDP prime ministers since 1955 is very small, the odds obviously favored someone from the LDP. The LDP, in particular, has few women. I was looking at these numbers today: the LDP has 38 female lawmakers between the two houses of the Diet, which is less than 10% of its 395 lawmakers. Apparently, between cabinet and sub-cabinet posts, a little more than 25% of those female lawmakers are now in the government in some form. There just aren’t a lot of women.

There’s something a little sui generis about Takaichi’s path. Not many women have endured as long as she has or successfully navigated LDP politics to get to a position where she could actually contend for the leadership. There haven’t been many female candidates for the leadership in the first place.

Did she get there entirely on her own? Clearly, she needed Abe’s patronage. I don’t think she gets to where she is without Abe giving her positions when he was able to do that. That’s not to diminish her political talents or her capabilities. She is a capable retail politician and has a strong command of many different policy issues. She’s formidable. But with the LDP being what it is, I don’t think that alone was sufficient to get her to the top, unfortunately. That’s just the reality.

Subsequently, whoever the next female prime minister ends up being may be able to do it by being a power in their own right, not someone who needed an Abe to pull them along. Or maybe Takaichi ends up being that patron herself. One thing to look at is how she’s using her power. Not so much the cabinet posts — only two of her 18 cabinet members are women — but more of the sub-cabinet posts are going to the younger generation of women. Clearly, she sees herself as being in a position to cultivate the next generation of female talent in the party and give them opportunities to develop those skills. So they won’t be as dependent on a powerful man using his power to help them along. It’s a little different, and it just reflects the time she was coming of age in Japanese politics. That was her pathway.

Jordan Schneider: She’s married to a parliamentarian who brought three kids from a prior marriage. Are any of them in politics? Is there a dynasty in the making?

Tobias Harris: I don’t get the sense that that’s what she’s trying to do. But if your father and stepmother are both Diet members, the chances you might be drawn into politics are probably high. Sometimes, though, the opposite happens. Abe’s older brother, for example, was exposed to it, hated it, and wanted nothing to do with it. It’s possible they might just find the whole thing repellent and have no interest.

One more note about Takaichi herself: she is a thoroughly political being. She is just so steeped in it; it really is her life. Yes, there are lots of stories about her hobbies — how she’s a fan of the Hanshin Tigers, she likes cars, and she had been a heavy metal drummer — but ultimately, this is someone who is thoroughly in the arena, a lot like Abe was. Ishiba teased her for her work ethic, the fact that she is really tireless, keeps long hours, and is just devoted to doing the work. That really is who she is as a politician in a lot of ways.

Jordan Schneider: Let’s talk about some of her policies. We’ll start with international relations and national defense. What’s remarkable about her agenda?

Tobias Harris: She is a hawk through and through. There’s really no question about that. She sees the world as dangerous, which is pretty much a consensus position in Japanese politics now, but she sees it with a greater urgency and has been sounding the alarm for longer. She sees the risks Japan faces being on the front lines, facing off against three nuclear-armed states right in its neighborhood that are working increasingly close together.

She sees a world of challenges. That includes traditional military threats, but it’s also food security, energy security, economic security, supply chains — it’s all of that. She sees many threats that Japan must essentially steel itself and harden itself against. Both last year and this year, when you look at how she has campaigned, that has been the essence of her message: we need a strong Japan because it’s a dangerous world, and I’m going to do what it takes to meet those threats.

Jordan Schneider ChatGPT told me that one of the kids is a prefectural assembly member in Fukui.

Tobias Harris: The prefectural assembly is usually a stepping stone to national politics, so I wouldn’t be surprised.

Jordan Schneider Yes, around 40 years old. ChatGPT can find basically nothing about the two daughters. Good for the Japanese press for keeping them under wraps. Will it stay like that?

Tobias Harris: I don’t know if that state of affairs will last. In general, the first ladies and the family aren’t in the spotlight nearly as much as they are in the United States. When family members of prime ministers in Japan wind up in the press, it’s usually because something has gone wrong.

Abe’s wife, Akie, was involved in the scandal with a school getting a sweetheart deal on some land. She was a patron of it, which resulted in a lot of unfavorable attention on her and her associations. That wasn’t great. There was also the scandal with Prime Minister Kishida’s son, who was working as one of his father’s aides and basically using government resources to go on shopping trips. Generally speaking, when the children of leaders are in the public eye, it means things aren’t going well. Something’s wrong.

Jordan Schneider It’s just such a split screen from Kamala’s step-kids and how out there they were, or Biden’s grandkids as well.

Tobias Harris: Maybe it tells you that America doesn’t have a monarch and yet treats its presidents’ families and presidential candidates’ families as if they are royal families, more so than Japan, which actually has an imperial family. The imperial family, of course, gets lots of press coverage and their goings-on get lots of attention. The media focuses on them instead of the family of the head of government.

Defense and Dealmaking

Jordan Schneider: Referring back to her agenda, what is her vision, and how, if at all, does it contrast with our most recent two prime ministers?

Tobias Harris: When you look at what she wants to do, a lot of it is putting Japan’s strengthening of its capabilities first, before anything else. Before cooperation with the United States, before cooperation with other countries, Japan has to do a lot more to defend itself. That means more defense spending, efforts to strengthen the Self-Defense Forces, and acquiring new capabilities for them.

One theme she’s been pretty insistent on for some time is Japan’s need for a proper equivalent of the CIA. You need a true national intelligence director. Right now, Japan has disparate intelligence functions spread across different parts of the government. She wants an intelligence agency directly under the cabinet and the Prime Minister, basically at the same level as the National Security Secretariat created at the beginning of Abe’s second administration. You’d have the National Security Advisor and, I guess, Japan’s DNI, for lack of a better term. She feels Japan has a real deficiency in its intelligence-gathering and analysis capabilities and needs to do more.

There’s a whole range of steps that need to be taken to raise Japan’s capabilities to another level, to complete the work of giving Japan a full national security establishment. I’ve argued in my book and elsewhere that building that establishment was one of Abe’s goals and accomplishments, but clearly, there was more to do. It took Kishida to get defense spending raised to another level. The intelligence apparatus questions were not really addressed systematically during the Abe years. There’s more to do, and she seems poised to move that to another level.

Jordan Schneider We also have Koizumi as Defense Minister.

Tobias Harris: Yes, which is not bad for him and his resume. He’s done agricultural policy, he’s been the Environment Minister, and he’s done a lot of work in a party capacity on Social Security reform. He has not really had the foreign and national security policy portfolios. He is not necessarily a defense policy expert.

What we have seen in the Defense Ministry over the last several years is that the ministers are generally drawn from what are called “policy tribes” (zoku) in the LDP — groups of specialists in different policy areas. For the most part, with a couple of exceptions, the Defense Minister has been drawn from those ranks. Koizumi is not one of them.

He would probably say that because he comes from Yokosuka, which has a large U.S. Naval base and a large Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force base, he has an innate understanding of defense issues from being in the constituency and working with military authorities. But he’s going to be doing a lot of work to get up to speed. He’s going to be in a position of dealing with big questions with the United States, signaling Japan’s ability to spend more on its own defense. We’re going to be coming up on host-nation support talks in the not-too-distant future. These are big issues, and he’s going to have to step it up.

Jordan Schneider: What was her calculus in putting him there?

Tobias Harris: Both Hayashi, Koizumi, and Motegi are in the cabinet, and Kobayashi is in a senior party post. In the interest of party unity, she wanted to keep all the rival candidates on her side to try to head off some sort of anti-Takaichi movement headed by one of them. It’s the Lyndon Johnson line about wanting your enemies inside the tent.

Ultimately, it’s about giving them work to do, keeping them on board, and forcing them to be part of making the Takaichi government a success. Abe did this as well. He was always trying to co-opt his would-be rivals. This is an old technique.

Jordan Schneider: Can we be serious on national defense if Koizumi is running the defense establishment?

Tobias Harris: Look, it’s a parliamentary system. Oftentimes, you get people doing different jobs and building up expertise on their way up. There are very few political appointees in any ministry, so there’s a lot of dependence on the bureaucracy and, of course, increasingly on uniformed Self-Defense Forces personnel. That’s all just part of it being a parliamentary system: you do the jobs, and then you acquire the expertise and experience.

If it goes well, he can end up in a position where he now has this expertise in addition to his other experiences. I don’t think it’s necessarily cause for alarm, any more than some other, perhaps more concerning, Cabinet appointments we could talk about, maybe less from a national security standpoint.

If you listen to some parts of the Japanese commentary, there’s this idea that Koizumi is somehow not smart, that he’s...

Jordan Schneider: A lightweight.

Tobias Harris: Yes. I frankly have never understood that line. If anything, from the moment he arrived in the Diet, he has been very reluctant to buy his own hype and has repeatedly shown a willingness to put in the work. He’s done not-particularly-glamorous jobs and taken on things that are not the most high-profile positions.

We saw this when he became Agricultural Minister earlier this year. Deployed correctly, his star power and his ability to command media attention can be useful. He took over while the government was dealing with a rice price crisis, and he immediately threw himself into high-profile measures: “I’m going to sit down and talk to retailers.” He used his ability to command media attention to actually move the government’s agenda.

Deployed correctly, he could be a real asset. There’s just a tendency to write him off as just a pretty face, but I don’t actually think that’s true. He has shown an ability to learn, to do the work, and to try to become a more well-rounded political leader.

Jordan Schneider I’ll give him six months to bone up, but we’ll be expecting a ChinaTalk appearance. Apparently, he does speak halfway decent English. The offer is outstanding. We won’t go straight for the PM. We can start with the Defense Minister.

Koizumi Shinjirō: your ChinaTalk debut awaits. Source .

Were there other remarkable aspects of her Cabinet announcement or her first few days on the throne?

Tobias Harris: We can talk overall about the Cabinet. This goes back to her including Hayashi and Koizumi in it. There are a lot of different philosophies about forming a cabinet. Ishiba’s cabinet, for example, relied heavily on friends and allies. In some ways, that might have done him in. He did not reach out to Takaichi to give her a high-profile job, nor did he reach out to the right wing of the party. His cabinet was very much, “I want to be in power with the people I trust most. I feel like I can’t trust anyone else.” It ended up being Ishiba surrounded by his lieutenants.

I don’t know if that ultimately did him any favors. It meant a lot of his most vociferous opponents were not in jobs that restricted their ability to speak out. He ultimately had this persistent bloc of the party that had nothing better to do than criticize how he was governing. That didn’t work well for him.

Takaichi, perhaps recognizing that her victory was not as overwhelming and preponderant as it seemed, reached out to Koizumi and Hayashi. There’s a pretty broad balance of distribution among members of various former factions, representing all different stripes. This is not just a bunch of right-wingers.

One thing I have flagged, though, is relevant to how Japanese governments work. The composition of the cabinet matters a lot for political reasons. But if you want to look at how the government is actually going to work, you have to look at the Prime Minister’s Office (the Kantei) and who is in the jobs most immediately around the prime minister. That tells you who the sounding board is, who’s sitting around the table making decisions and setting priorities, who’s delivering the prime minister’s will directly to the bureaucrats, and who’s deciding how the government communicates its messages.

That group is much more conservative. The people around her — her Chief Cabinet Secretary, her Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretaries, the aides and advisors — are much more uniformly from the right wing of the party. For the cabinet posts, she did the politically expedient thing. She brought in rivals and people who had to be rewarded. But when you look at who’s in the key decision-making roles, it’s a much more conservative group.

Jordan Schneider: How are you expecting her conservatism (and that of her team) to manifest?

Tobias Harris: The most obvious thing will be on a couple of issues. One is national security. To some extent, there’s a consensus here. Kishida was the one who got the deal done to get defense spending to 2% of GDP in the first place. He pushed through changes that allow Japan to acquire strike capabilities. There’s a pretty broad consensus in the party. This isn’t necessarily a conservatives-versus-moderates issue.

Will having this conservative team give it more of an edge, a little more stridency, a willingness to push harder and faster? Yes. She has already talked about how she wants to move up the timeline for revising the three strategy documents, which outline, among other things, the five-year plan for defense spending. On the normal schedule, that wouldn’t be until 2027. She said at her first press conference yesterday that she wants to do that sooner.

Had Koizumi or Hayashi won, I don’t think they would be talking like that. The tone is different on that score. In general, you can see what she is doing that Ishiba was not. Pressing on the gas pedal on defense is one thing.

The other thing: to be a conservative in the LDP now is to be a fiscal dove. She tried to tone back some of the rhetoric. Last year, she ran as practically a modern monetary theorist. This year, she tried to trim it back and at least gesture in the direction of fiscal responsibility. But fundamentally, she still thinks deficits don’t really matter — that there are urgent needs, and if it means running bigger deficits to spend more on defense and other things, then we’ll do that.

That is something that absolutely differentiates her from pretty much any other candidate who might have become prime minister. Everyone else was much more cautious about it. Ishiba was very cautious. The question is whether she’s going to be able to get away with that, given the condition of the bond market already. The bond vigilantes are keeping a watch out. That’s going to be one of the major questions that determines her durability. It’s a major difference and something that will color how she governs.

Other things that might make her different: clearly, even though the consensus within the LDP and across parties on foreign population issues has changed, she centered that in her campaign more than any other candidate. She talked about the need to get foreign tourists to “behave themselves” more and cracking down on lawbreaking by foreign residents. She took a much more strident stance on that, has already created a cabinet portfolio to deal with these issues, and will likely be setting up a headquarters to oversee them. She’s going to move in a more strident direction, partly because she’s trying to head off a threat from the LDP’s right, from Sanseitō as well. She has to have an answer to these issues. That’s another area where she’s going to lean into taking a more hawkish stance compared to others.

Coalition Challenges

Jordan Schneider: Let’s jump forward to her policy agenda. The LDP doesn’t have a majority on its own, so she’s in a coalition government. She swapped. We have a new partner. What is that dynamic? How stable is this all likely to be, Tobias?

Tobias Harris: We have to step back. This has been one of those months where a decade’s worth of events seem to have happened. From the moment she won on October 4, less than a week later, six days later, the LDP’s 26-year-old coalition with Komeito ended. Komeito is a centrist, nominally pacifist Buddhist party that supported the LDP both in government and during their three years in opposition. That coalition broke down.

To some extent, the writing had been on the wall for a while. Komeito’s electoral strength had been declining, and plenty of people on the LDP’s right had tired of relying on a party that consciously described itself as a “brake” on the LDP’s more right-wing tendencies. There was a sense that the coalition would break sooner or later.

This immediately created a problem for Takaichi. By not bringing Komeito into the government, instead of going into the prime ministerial vote with a minimum of 220 votes (13 shy of a majority in the lower house), she was 37 votes shy. This was a much trickier challenge. It created a window of opportunity for opposition parties to try to organize a campaign for someone else to become Prime Minister. The talks got started and looked like they were making progress in overcoming policy differences, but they ultimately failed.

They failed because the LDP managed to pry away one of those parties: Ishin no Kai (日本維新の会), the Japan Innovation Party. This is the Osaka-based party. You could describe it as neoliberal, quasi-populist, or conservative. Ishin had been in talks to possibly elect Tamaki Yuichiro (玉木 雄一郎) as Prime Minister. Then, they got a call from the LDP saying, “We’ll talk.” Within a couple of days, it became clear there would be an arrangement between Ishin no Kai and the LDP to ensure Takaichi would become Prime Minister.

Jordan Schneider: Are they just hanging out in bars? How is this actually going down in real time?

Tobias Harris: There’s a lot of that in Japanese politics. In the back alleys of Nagatacho and Akasaka, near the Diet members’ office buildings, a lot of business gets conducted in drinking establishments. Does it exclusively happen there? Not necessarily. Some of it is formal conferences, and some of it is text logs and surreptitious messages. My understanding is the dialogue between Takaichi and Ishin actually started with a text, which then led to more formal discussions. Politics is politics, right? Same anywhere.

An Akasaka back alley. Source .

The thing that was uncertain is that Ishin is a weird party. I’ll freely admit I struggle with them because I don’t know Osaka. I’ve spent loads of time in Tokyo. Every time I’ve lived in Japan, it’s been in the greater Tokyo area. I’ve been to Osaka, but never for long, so it’s a mystery to me. Ishin no Kai has had almost a monopoly on power in greater Osaka for 15 years now. I don’t entirely understand how they’ve made it work.

I wrote a review of a Japanese book I read on the first decade of Ishin no Kai. I was trying to understand their ups and downs. It seems they have these periods where they look like they’re booming, expanding nationally, and becoming a major third party to challenge the LDP from the right. Then, everything collapses, they retreat to Osaka, and they have to fight to hold on to it. A couple of years later, they have another boom. This has happened two or three times. It’s a very strange party, and I don’t understand how they’ve endured in Osaka as they have. But that’s who the LDP is now relying on.

It’s not a straightforward coalition. It wasn’t a one-for-one swap because Ishin decided they didn’t want any cabinet posts. They have an “external cooperation agreement.” As far as I know, looking at the text, all they promised to do was vote for Takaichi to become Prime Minister, which they did. Now they are in a position to say, “You’re not doing what you promised,” regarding a lengthy document listing all the policies the LDP has now promised to implement.

In most cases, the promises are vague: “We’ll study this,” or “We’ll set up a headquarters to study that.” But some promises are very specific and have specific timetables. If the LDP backs away, the barriers to exit for Ishin are very low.

I should note, it has been two days. They signed this on Monday — it’s Wednesday. One of the leaders of Ishin has already come out saying, “If we feel the LDP is not living up to its bargain, we will leave.” Takaichi has been Prime Minister for one day, and her partner is already threatening to quit.

Jordan Schneider: What happens if they do?

Tobias Harris: In practice, nothing. You just have a minority government. Technically, they are a minority government now. Unlike in other democracies with external partners, this is not a “confidence and supply” agreement, as far as I know. Ishin has not promised to side with the government on a no-confidence motion. It has not promised to vote for the government’s budget. All of its support is conditional. It is entirely conditional on Ishin feeling that the LDP is acting in good faith to implement the policies it wants.

In theory, they could leave, and Takaichi would still be Prime Minister and her government wouldn’t collapse. The question becomes: would they feel so bitter over the LDP’s breach of faith that they would support a no-confidence motion? That’s the real question.

If it happened before the budget passes, it would be a crisis. We can presume the assumption is that Ishin will vote for the budget next year. The government will ensure Ishin’s preferences are included when drafting it. But if Ishin is dissatisfied before then, all of that is up in the air. What does the budget look like? Where will the LDP get the votes? That becomes the most important question. But that’s only if Ishin leaves before late March.

Takaichi and Yoshimura Hirofumi (co-leader of Ishin no Kai) hold up the pact signed between their two parties. October 20, 2025. Source .

Jordan Schneider: Okay, so the coalition splits off, it’s a minority government, and they can’t pass a budget. Do we get elections? What happens next?

Tobias Harris: If things are so bad they can’t pass a budget, yes, we’d likely get a no-confidence motion that passes, which would trigger an election. They would “fight it out” at the polls. That would be my presumption if the relationship with Ishin broke down that badly.

Passing a no-confidence motion is hard. There’s a reason Ishiba didn’t actually face one: only one party, the Constitutional Democrats (CDP), is big enough to submit one independently, and they were reluctant. No other party wanted to take the lead. Ishiba escaped without one. You still have to get all the opposition parties on the same page, agreeing, “Yes, this is the time.” It also depends on Takaichi’s popularity. Are things going her way? (Presumably, if the coalition falls apart, they aren’t.) There’s no guarantee, but that would be the mechanism.

The reason one of Ishin’s leaders is already threatening to quit is that they made compromises that are causing friction. The LDP and Komeito broke up, proximately, over political finance reform. This was the fallout of this slush fund scandal that destroyed the factions, at least nominally, and really dragged down the LDP support. The party was supposed to really commit to tightening up regulations on donations — basically who can donate, who can receive donations, how should they be reported.

Earlier, at the start of this year, there had been some pretty extensive debates between the government and the opposition parties about what that should look like. Those talks ultimately broke down because on the one hand you had parties like the CDP and Ishin no Kai calling for basically a total ban on corporate political donations. The LDP is saying, “No, we can’t do that, that’s too much, but we should have a bunch of rules to increase transparency, much more accessible reporting, lower thresholds for reporting and things like that.”

Then you had this middle solution that Komeito and the Democratic Party for the People came up with, which was, “Well, we don’t want an outright ban, but it’s not enough to just do more transparency. Let’s limit the organizations that can receive donations.” Instead of every politician having their little fundraising support group, if corporations want to give money, it has to be to either the national party or prefectural party. That was the compromise proposal.

Then you had this middle solution that Komeito and the Democratic Party for the People came up with, which was, “We don’t want an outright ban, but it’s not enough to just do more transparency. Let’s limit the organizations that can receive donations.” Instead of every politician having their little fundraising support group, if corporations want to give money, it has to be to either the national party or prefectural party. That was the compromise proposal.

In the coalition talks, Komeito said, “Hey, we have this proposal. We want you to sign on to it. We want to make this happen.” Takaichi generally has just thought the LDP didn’t have to reform anything — this was not a real issue, not a serious issue. It might also have to do with the fact that the right wing of the party is where the slush fund scandal originated from and the people implicated in it tend to be her supporters. She was maybe constrained in taking a more aggressive approach to this issue. That ultimately is what led Komeito to say, “Okay, fine, we’re done. We can’t join the government because you won’t sign on to this.”

Enter Ishin no Kai, which has an even more hardline position on this. The LDP is like, “We just pushed away our longtime coalition partner, who was offering a more modest proposal. Sorry, your proposal for a total ban is a complete non-starter.” Ishin no Kai says, “Okay, fine.”

Jordan Schneider: Why do they want corporate money in politics? Why is it important to the LDP?

Tobias Harris: Elections are expensive, and the LDP is really good at raising corporate money. Those majorities don’t fund themselves. If you have an overwhelming advantage in fundraising, are you going to unilaterally disarm? It makes sense that smaller parties want restrictions; they are more dependent on public funding, while the LDP supplements public funding with private funding.

The LDP told Ishin the ban was a non-starter. Ishin then turned around and said, “Okay, if we can’t do that, we have another core political reform idea: there are too many Diet members. Let’s eliminate 10%.”

Jordan Schneider: I love this as an idea.

Tobias Harris: I actually hate it. When you do the math, the lawmaker-per-capita number in Japan is much better (fewer voters per representative) than in the United States, which has three times as many people. Having worked for a Diet member, I’ve seen the relative lack of distance between national lawmakers and voters, and I think that’s a good thing. When that ratio is lower, you have more opportunities to actually see your representatives, interact with them, and be listened to by them. Frankly, there’s no reason for Japan to cut the number of lawmakers.

For Ishin, this is partly about the urban-rural split. There’s been some correction, but urban Japan (where Ishin is centered) is still relatively underrepresented. They see too many seats for rural Japan, and this is a blunt instrument for fixing that.

They came back with this counterproposal and said, “We’re not going to accept, ‘we’ll study it.’ It has to be done during the Diet session that started yesterday.” You have until the end of the year to draw up this legislation and get it done. Takaichi said, “Fine, we’ll do it.”

She didn’t run this by her party. Immediately, LDP members were saying, “Wait a second. What seats do you plan on cutting? Whose seats are on the chopping block?” You immediately got pushback. You have the Secretary-General of the LDP saying yesterday — one day after signing the agreement — that this is going to be difficult to do. You also have pushback from other parties saying you can’t make a change like this without all-party buy-in. This is too big of a reform to just be something that “we’re the government and therefore we can just at a stroke get rid of a bunch of seats.”

They are setting up a pretty brutal fight within the LDP, between the LDP and Ishin, and between the government and the opposition. Public opinion hasn’t weighed in yet because basically they had a week to process this. Some of those voters who may feel like they’re going to lose representation may have thoughts about this.

Jordan Schneider: How do they kick people off the island? That was why I was so excited about this — the Hunger Games nature of it.

Tobias Harris: It wouldn’t happen until the next election. It’s like redistricting between elections. They just eliminate a district and say, “Good luck finding another,” which does create these “Survivor” situations. In depopulating prefectures, they’ll say, “You had four constituencies, now you only have three.” That means…

Jordan Schneider: Whoever gets the most donations from Toshiba gets to…

Tobias Harris: You end up with these scrambles. It’s not just the incumbent; other parties had candidates in that constituency who also want to run. You get a musical chairs situation where they’re taking a chair away.

There’s talk that if they do it, they would mostly eliminate seats from the proportional representation (PR) lists, not the constituencies. The electoral systems are mixed. This has small parties really upset because they rely on PR seats. The LDP would probably stand to gain the most, even more than Ishin, because the LDP does best in the single-seat constituencies. Small parties have a hard time winning those.

The interests slice in many different directions. It is a big change to spring on everyone, and they only have two months to figure it out. We’ll see.

Jordan Schneider: Any other dynamics to watch? “Japan First”?

Tobias Harris: We haven’t really talked much about the United States. Trump will be in Japan in less than a week. A week from now, he’ll be on his way home. This is a test for Takaichi right out of the gate.

There has been a lot of fretting, particularly in articles over the last couple of weeks, when it was unclear whether Japan would even have a new prime minister. The Foreign Ministry was worried the new leader wouldn’t have enough time to be briefed properly. When Ishiba first met Trump earlier this year, he had about 36 hours of briefings, and the ministry wanted the new prime minister to have at least that much. They needed the new leader in place by a specific date to get that done. It’ll probably be fine.

There’s already talk that this will be an “Abe nostalgia tour” for Trump. They’re expected to go to many of the same stops he visited with Abe in 2019, and Trump is scheduled to meet with Abe’s widow, Akie. Takaichi, at least in the near term, will be able to play that “Abe card.” The fact that she was so close to him means they can bond over their shared affection, which will play a part in ensuring this initial meeting goes well.

This probably explains why she immediately said, “We’re going to move quickly to raise defense spending.” In practice, working out the details will still take time, but being able to tell Trump, “Hey, last week I became prime minister, and the first thing I announced was raising defense spending,” is not a bad opening line.

Her team is also positioned for this. She made Motegi foreign minister and his calling card has been “I negotiated a trade deal with Trump during the first Trump administration and he called me a tough negotiator. I’m going to be able to really build a good relationship.” The relationship’s in good hands. Akazawa, who negotiated the trade deal for Ishiba, is still in the cabinet in a different role, but will still probably be a channel for communication. In the near term things will probably be okay.

The bigger questions remain: How interested is this administration in Asia in the first place? How durable is the commitment to defend Japan? How committed is Trump to a mutually beneficial trading relationship? There are real questions about the implementation of the trade deal that was signed.

All those questions are for after next week. Next week is about the immediate rapport. Will they get along? What relationship will they have off the bat? I suspect it will be fine.

Jordan Schneider: It’s helpful that she’s a politician through and through. She knows she just has to subsume herself to this. She presumably has plenty of experience subsuming herself to horrific male egos over the course of her career. Having to hold that for two days... I don’t know. We’re rooting for her. I feel like she’s got this.

Tobias Harris: Yes, it will be nerve-wracking, and everyone will be watching to see what the rapport is like. But just from what we’ve seen of Trump — to the extent we can understand his feelings — the way he talks about Abe suggests a real, genuine affection, to the extent he feels genuine affection for anyone. There does seem to be real sentiment there. The fact that Takaichi certainly shares that affection will go a long way.

Even if Abe were alive and somehow Prime Minister again, he wouldn’t have gotten a pass on the tough negotiations. He still would have had to negotiate and find a package that would make Trump happy. The result probably would have looked very similar to what Japan ended up getting under Ishiba. Ultimately, Japan’s interests are Japan’s interests, and any Japanese government would try to hold the line in much the same way Ishiba did.

Takaichi, to the extent that she does what this administration wants — raising defense spending, contributing more to host-nation support, signing up for economic security measures regarding China — can minimize friction.

The question is, will there be a point at which the Trump administration asks for things Japan doesn’t want to do? As Takaichi herself said during the LDP leadership campaign, is there a point — like this idea of Japan giving the U.S. $550 billion — where the actual mechanics are very unfair to Japan? Is there a point where it becomes very hard for Takaichi, or any Japanese leader, to say, “No, we can’t go along with this”? We don’t know yet because we’re still waiting for the details, but that’s a real question.

Takaichi is a nationalist. She wants to stand up for a strong Japan. That includes saying “no” if the United States does something that makes Japan look weak or harms its interests.

This is the duality of the Japanese right-wing. They are very committed to the U.S. alliance. There’s an appreciation that the alliance is the best pathway to bolster Japan’s strength and relevance, and practically, Japan needs the U.S. for regional security. On the other hand, in some corners, there is outright anti-Americanism. In other corners, it’s more “America-frustration” or skepticism, recognizing that the two countries are not aligned 100% on everything.

Sometimes, particularly (but not only) when Democrats are president, there’s a feeling that US values are not necessarily Japanese values. For the right wing, this often surfaces around history issues. Republicans have criticized Japan over history issues. The George W. Bush administration and Abe had a fight over the “comfort women” issue. Republicans in Congress were criticizing Abe for his statements about that issue. The bottom line is that the Japanese right has a complicated relationship with America.

I’d like to thank you, Tobias, for your patience, and thank the audience as well for their patience as I go on this long journey to understand this country better. Thank you to the US-Japan Foundation for sponsoring this podcast.

Tobias, it’s always a pleasure. I learn a ton and I can’t wait to check in in a few months — once the government falls apart, or not. To be sure, there will be plenty more drama to come.