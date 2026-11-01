ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Travis Wright's avatar
Travis Wright
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Samsung and SK hynix being more than half of KOSPI, versus 37.2% for the Magnificent Seven in the S&P 500, makes Korea look less like a stock market and more like a two-stock ETF with a flag. The scarier detail is two stocks and their leveraged single-stock ETFs hitting 84 percent of all volume, because retail leverage sitting on a supply chain chokepoint is how a memory price wobble turns into everyone's problem. Curious whether the long-term contracts through 2030 actually de-risk this, or just move the cliff to the year the new fabs come online.

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