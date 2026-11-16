ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Nick Turner
33m

The tunnel-boring machines are the sneaky bit. Everyone has been watching rare earths, but a hold over the kit that builds roads, ports and railways is a hold over the next twenty years of other countries' construction, not just today's supply chain. You can stockpile rare earths. You can't stockpile a half-dug metro line. India has already felt a delay at customs, so the live question is whether it now tries to build this kit at home.

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