ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Alan King's avatar
Alan King
2h

Excellent work. I learned a lot! I retired last year and haven’t kept up. Wow things are changing so fast.

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Anthony Lawrance's avatar
Anthony Lawrance
35m

Great job. It’s always interesting to see the lengths Beijing will go to in order to buttress the façade of being a rule of law country.

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