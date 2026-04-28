ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Bruce Raben's avatar
Bruce Raben
1h

Excellent and accessible to regular people

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Iustin Pop's avatar
Iustin Pop
21m

Not all compute is equal, but I don't know if China will not catch up on chips. They're fighting hard to boot up their own ASML, no? I see no specific reason why, with enough effort (and if totalitarian regimes are good at something, it's focusing effort) they can't get much closer to current state of the art.

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