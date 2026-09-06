ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Pareto Investor's avatar
The Pareto Investor
7h

Open-model races are a capital-cycle story. Comparing this boom to prior bubbles helps separate durable infrastructure from brochure narratives.

https://paretoinvestor.substack.com/p/how-the-ai-bubble-compares-to-history

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Schneider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture