ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Wang's avatar
James Wang
7h

Great post and subscribed to Zilan! Really enjoy guest posts like these that give a flavor of some of the societal debates in China.

Reply
Share
TheKristalship's avatar
TheKristalship
19h

Im not

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Schneider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture