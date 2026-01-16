ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Shanahan's avatar
Jack Shanahan
2d

There are so many gems here, as is the case anytime Richard writes or speaks. His track record of prescience will stand up against anyone. It's informed and influenced by his unique experiences in operations, history, institutions and bureaucracies, culture, technology, and human nature.

In re-reading his July 2025 RAND AI and Cybersecurity report, it's remarkable to see how much has changed in only a few months. He was somewhat cautious when discussing AI-enhanced cyber exploitation capabilities (compared with more robust cyber reconnaissance capabilities), but Anthropic's November 2025 report on the state actor AI-orchestrated cyber espionage campaign highlights just how fast exploitation has advanced in so little time.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Schneider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture