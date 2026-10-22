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Zhou Mo 周墨's avatar
Zhou Mo 周墨
6h

the ¥100–200 a day in those ads matches what the training halls here report: only 3–4 hours of an 8-hour shift end up as usable data. so half the footage is gone before any cleaning starts. curious whether jd’s suqian center pays per hour or per accepted clip, since that decides who eats the waste

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