ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Saul
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This is a lucid exposition of Wuxi's rise. As you correctly state there is no moat per se-I'd argue that the closest western company is ThermoFisher-although that is a conglomerate (Wuxi's direct competitor Patheon is a business within the corporate umbrella), plus Lonza. The attraction of Wuxi lies in its "follow the molecule" strategy from its early discovery phase through to commercial manufacturing, coupled with the breadth of offering. In the Pharmaceuticals business technology transfer between CDMOs is a source of real technical risk therefore a single point of contact is clearly a boon for the emerging biotech sector.

Western companies will always be at a cost disadvantage compared to Wuxi and the Indian CDMO sector simply doesn't have the scale or reliability to effectively compete.

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