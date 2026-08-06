ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
The FCC's New Robot Rules
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-51:14

The FCC's New Robot Rules

Jordan Schneider

The FCC has spent the past year quietly rewiring the American import market, first routers, then drones, next undersea cables, and as of last week, robots.

Adam Chan is national security counsel and senior advisor to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, and directs the agency’s new Council on National Security. He previously clerked on the Second Circuit and served as a national security legal fellow for the House Select Committee on China. ChinaTalk’s Aqib Zakaria co-hosts.

We discuss…

  • How the covered list works

  • The case for “simple and stupid” rules over big-brained ones with endless carve-outs

  • Onshoring plans, allied carve-outs, and the 65% domestic content test

  • Why robot vacuums got swept in alongside humanoids

  • How AGI-pilled you have to be for the robot rule to make sense

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