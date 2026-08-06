The FCC's New Robot Rules

The FCC has spent the past year quietly rewiring the American import market, first routers, then drones, next undersea cables, and as of last week, robots.

Adam Chan is national security counsel and senior advisor to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, and directs the agency’s new Council on National Security. He previously clerked on the Second Circuit and served as a national security legal fellow for the House Select Committee on China. ChinaTalk’s Aqib Zakaria co-hosts.

We discuss…

How the covered list works

The case for “simple and stupid” rules over big-brained ones with endless carve-outs

Onshoring plans, allied carve-outs, and the 65% domestic content test

Why robot vacuums got swept in alongside humanoids

How AGI-pilled you have to be for the robot rule to make sense

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