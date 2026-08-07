ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
WarTalk: Out of Ammo for Real + Are CCAs Dumb?
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-1:17:24

WarTalk: Out of Ammo for Real + Are CCAs Dumb?

Jordan Schneider

Six months into the war with Iran, the United States has fired 850 Tomahawks, emptied its LRASM and JASSM-ER inventories, expended essentially every ATACMS and PrSM in the arsenal, and burned through the SM-6 and PAC-3 interceptors it had been stockpiling for a fight with China. The administration's position is that the munitions are fine and the people saying otherwise are committing treason.

Bryan Clark is a senior fellow at Hudson Institute and a former submarine officer who runs war games for the Navy and its allies. Justin McIntosh is a retired Army Special Forces soldier — twenty years in, sixteen of them as a Green Beret — who now writes Mind of Things on defense, technology, and foreign policy.

We discuss…

  • Why 850 Tomahawks in two months emptied the stockpile that was meant for China

  • The leak hunt at Camp David, and why it should be a very short list

  • How "lethality" became a testosterone prescription instead of an ammunition line item

  • Japan's new defense strategy, which finally names China out loud — and bets on one-way attack drones

  • Whether AUKUS Pillar 1 is quietly consuming the rest of the Australian military

  • Why manned-unmanned teaming keeps failing in the war games, and what the CCA program got wrong

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