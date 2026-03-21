ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Ian Gaunt's avatar
Ian Gaunt
4h

You open by making a comparison with the war of the Austrian succession. The parallel, if there is one at all, is completely superficial. A comparison between Frederick II of Prussia and Donald Duck is laughable. Even if Frederick was a chancer and improviser (they not a grifter), and maybe fundamentally malign like Putin, he had intellect. I see no evidence that Trump, a shallow buffoon, with enormous power, has any claim to cleverness at all. Quite the reverse.

Frederick managed to hold onto his Kharg Island, after the war of the Austrian succession and the Seven Years War. He had the advantage that Silesia was contiguous to Prussia. Somehow I don’t see Kharg Island becoming an integral part of the United States, do you.

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Bill Ejzak's avatar
Bill Ejzak
1h

My first time to read. Interesting, worthwhile insights, but a little hard to follow due to the many short-hand references, even though I am pretty well informed. Two comments: there really is no off ramp to the Iran war for the US that is not awful. Reparations to Iran (under another name, not discussed) might be the cheapest. 2. You guys talk about clearing the Strait (as much as possible) and US tanker insurance and naval escorts for an indefinite duration (when could safely stop?) It struck me that the cost of that would be astronomical.

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