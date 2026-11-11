ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Crosscurrents's avatar
Crosscurrents
11h

Nine American vendors selling RL environments to Chinese labs is a striking number, and the half-billion-dollar figure makes it hard to wave off as a rounding error. Export controls have spent years focused on chips, yet if most of the gains between model versions come from post-training, the simulated worlds and grading rubrics may be where a lot of real capability transfer happens. A PowerPoint clone sounds harmless. A cyber or bio environment with a well-built rubric is a different story. Worth watching whether Commerce tries to draw lines by domain, since a blanket ban would be hard to enforce and easy to route around through third-country shells. Curious how many of these vendors even know who the end customer is.

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Manzar Zaidi's avatar
Manzar Zaidi
14h

A sharp piece. Technology transfer increasingly happens through services and data rather than hardware, which makes traditional export controls harder to enforce.

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