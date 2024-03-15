What to Do about TikTok

The following is an excerpt from a piece I wrote in 2020, back when Trump was talking about banning TikTok.

Chinese tech firms are not enthusiastic partners in foreign-policy endeavors, and aside from the occasional offer of free office space and tax benefits would generally prefer to have nothing to do with the government. Take DiDi’s initial response to police requests for data — in one instance, after twice outright refusing the request on privacy grounds, it finally simply printed out a few boxes of documents that for the police’s purposes were nearly useless. ByteDance’s CEO is surely not happy to have to issue apology letters and face mandated shutdowns of popular products.

Honestly, I feel bad for Zhang Yiming 张一鸣 and the rest of the new generation of Chinese tech founders.

I’ve read at least a dozen Chinese-language profiles or Q&As with him. These articles, coupled with personal interactions with a handful of other prominent tech new-generation CEOs, have given me a sense of their personal ambitions. They were promised a China opening to the West, were all active online back when the Chinese internet was much more open than it is today, and many spent years in Silicon Valley working for top American tech firms. For them, to compete against Western firms overseas is a natural evolution after saturating a domestic market, as well as the ultimate challenge for leaders who have built their companies aping the org structures and speed of Facebook circa 2009 to face off against the real deal.

The proper mental model of a Chinese tech CEO under 40 is not that of a faithful Party member toiling ceaselessly to spread Xi Jinping Thought, but rather a nerdy engineer who worked in the Valley and daydreamed of building something as big as Sergey and Mark.

Like tech titans in SF, most would much rather have nothing to do with politics, and on the whole, are much more liberal than your average Politburo member. I have less confidence, however, in extending this model to Huawei and its CEO Ren Zhengfei 任正非, who comes from an earlier generation.

The poor guy just wants to be like Zuck.

But at the end of the day, there is very little that these firms can do to push back in a Party-state environment. China’s national intelligence law 国家情报法, according to one interpretation, gives total authority to the government to compel firms — and with no independent judiciary, even extralegal pressure is very hard to resist. CCP regulators who can take massive bites out of market capitalization at will, to say nothing of threatening the personal security of senior tech leadership that doesn’t follow their suggestions, make keeping officials at home happy ByteDance’s first priority, regardless of the business risks abroad.

S&T Spending In the US vs. China—Congress Decided to Take a Massive L

The bigger story this week than TikTok — in terms of long-term national competition — may be Congress not stepping up to the plate and appropriating what it authorized for research, development, and technology policy implementation. Below, Divyansh Kaushik of the Federation of American Scientists walks us through his meme.

China’s recent Two Sessions 两会 — the annual convening of the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) — highlighted an ambitious vision. Despite economic challenges, a striking 10% increase in spending on science and technology research underscores Beijing’s determination to break free from foreign dependencies, especially in areas vital for future dominance such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductor manufacturing, and quantum computing.

Here at home, meanwhile, Congress’s recent budget appropriations for Fiscal Year 2024 tells a story of missed opportunities. The budget slashes funding for the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) by approximately 12% and the National Science Foundation (NSF) by over 8%. These cuts come at a precarious moment: NIST is already grappling with significant operational challenges, from decaying infrastructure to a pressing need for additional personnel. Instead of fortifying America’s position as a global leader in technologies of the future through strategic investments in R&D, Congress has decided to play a dangerous game of penny-pinching.

These reductions severely limit the United States’s capacity to respond to President Biden’s Executive Order on AI and for these agencies to fulfill other Congressional mandates required in the CHIPS and Science Act. At a juncture where emerging technologies — particularly AI — are critical battlegrounds for global leadership, such fiscal decisions are tantamount to self-sabotage. Unfortunately, that has been a common theme of the 118th Congress: strong rhetoric without the funding to back it up. To ensure America’s continued leadership and secure its interests against rising challengers, Congress must realign its appropriations with the strategic imperatives of the age and recognize that technology is at the core of national competitiveness.

What AI Hardware Controls Can and Can’t Do

Lastly, we’ve got a piece from Lennart Heim that helps rightsize expectations around AI hardware controls.

Introduction and Background

Rapid adoption of AI hardware controls without sufficient scrutiny could lead to outcomes that are counterproductive to the intended goals.

The benefits of implementing hardware mechanisms, as opposed to software or firmware alternatives, warrant clear articulation:

While certain controls could be achieved with software solutions, hardware-based approaches often offer potential superior security due to their increased resistance to tampering. These mechanisms are enforced upon the acquisition of the chip, establishing built-in controls from the start.

It is equally important to evaluate the assurances provided by hardware mechanisms, weigh their associated costs, and consider the security implications they introduce — extending beyond mere technical considerations. For example, highly invasive mechanisms, such as a US-controlled “remote off-switch,” could significantly deter the widespread use of these chips, potentially raising concerns even among NATO allies about dependence and control.

Below, I outline four considerations and limitations of hardware-enabled mechanisms:

Clarifying Assurances and Strategic Applications of Hardware-Enabled Mechanisms Mechanisms are Vulnerable to Circumvention Prolonged Lead Times in Hardware Mechanism Rollouts Broader Considerations for Compute Governance

I. Clarifying Assurances and Strategic Applications of Hardware-Enabled Mechanisms

The discourse surrounding hardware mechanisms for AI chips is often oversimplified toward a binary understanding of AI systems, suggesting a straightforward mechanism capable of discerning “good” AI from “bad.” This is reductive, overlooking the complex nuances that differentiate desired AI applications from those deemed undesirable. The challenge extends beyond this categorization, where the implications of technical parameters on AI’s development and deployment become a central consideration.

Figure 1: Illustration of the relationship between threat models, assurances, and corresponding hardware mechanisms. The examples provided here are simplified, probably not real, and do not encompass the full complexity of potential assurances, such as the implications of deploying smaller AI systems or the economic prerequisites for training future frontier AI systems.

(a) First, identifying the types of assurances we seek from AI hardware mechanisms requires a comprehensive AI threat model. Such assurances might range from influencing the cost of AI model training to delaying deployment, increasing compute costs or even specific constraints like preventing chips from training models on biological data or beyond a certain computational size. Recognizing these diverse requirements is crucial, as each assurance might necessitate distinct mechanisms.

For instance, while halting an adversary’s ability to train a model comparable to GPT-4 may be a common desire, it is essential to understand that such interventions typically impose additional costs rather than an absolute stop (a “cost penalty” or “imposition”). Therefore, the question often becomes how much more onerous we can make it for them to develop such models. Moreover, the focus should extend beyond the one-time action of training. It should consider the deployment and diffusion of AI systems throughout the economy, which are influenced by compute capacities and, arguably, easier to impact than preventing the training of a system entirely. If an entity can train an advanced system — assuming it has already monetized other systems, found substantial economic adoption, or learned research insights from existing deployments (all of which are facilitated by compute) — then the control of the total compute available and its cost become even more important.

(b) We must examine how these desired assurances align with current strategies, such as export controls or outright bans on certain chips. What advantages do hardware mechanisms offer over these existing approaches? For instance, do they enable less intrusive governance that allows for continued marketability of AI chips? Are they a precursor to domestic regulations that would necessitate the deployment of certain hardware features? There is a real possibility that even with successful hardware mechanism deployment, a bifurcation of product lines may arise, with “on-demand” products catering exclusively to certain markets, potentially undermining the broader goal of universal hardware safeguards.

In considering the target chips of hardware mechanisms, we should deliberate on which devices to target. Should they be applied to chips within regulatory “gray zones,” to consumer GPUs currently exempt from controls? Or should they enable the export of chips previously above the threshold under new regulatory conditions?

(c) The broader AI governance strategy that surrounds these hardware mechanisms needs careful consideration. Which existing governance frameworks can support the effective functioning of these mechanisms, and which new strategies might be required? Could there be a role for data-center inspections to ensure hardware integrity, or might there exist opportunities for shared data centers in geopolitically neutral locations?

II. Mechanisms are Vulnerable to Circumvention

The introduction of mechanisms for disabling or throttling on-chip components (via on-demand or other lock mechanisms) significantly broadens the potential for exploitation due to the expanded attack surface. Unlike methods where physical features are absent or where chips are not exported, for a mechanism that disables or throttles a feature, the regulated features need to be present on the hardware. In contrast to “hard-coded” mechanisms or inherent attributes, dynamic mechanisms inherently possess the required hardware features, making them susceptible to circumvention. For example, to limit chip-to-chip interconnect capabilities, one could simply reduce the available lanes and avoid installing high-throughput IO ports. In contrast, a chip designed to enable or disable features on demand must include all the physical components, regardless of their current use status.

Consider the “offline licensing” approach, where a chip contains its full computational potential, but access to this potential is regulated by licensing. If the licensing mechanism is bypassed, the chip’s entire power becomes accessible, negating the intended restrictions. Similarly, the “fixed set” approach allows for full-speed communication within a predefined set of chips but restricts it externally. If the mechanism enforcing this restriction is compromised, however, the communication limitations are rendered ineffective. I see the following primary threats:

Circumvention of Managed Features: The essential hardware features are integrated into the chip or board. If the on-demand feature is bypassed, the full capabilities become exploitable. Compromise of Lock/Unlock Function: The functionality of flexible mechanisms requires a secure lock/unlock process, which suggests that an entity holds a private key for access. This entity, as the custodian of such a critical key, becomes a prime target for cyber-attacks, risking key leakage. Obsolescence of Restrictions: The choice of what the mechanism restricts becomes an ineffective proxy for risk mitigation. This could happen as a result of a new paradigm of AI that has a different computational profile.

For a comprehensive list of mechanisms that have been compromised, often those relying on on-demand features, see the Appendix PM me.

III. Prolonged Lead Times in Hardware Mechanism Rollouts

Implementing governance mechanisms through hardware necessitates the production and distribution of new chip generations, a process that takes time. For such mechanisms to become influential in the global compute distribution, they must be widely adopted and constitute a significant portion of the world’s computational power.

The effectiveness of hardware-based interventions is closely tied to the pace of technological advancement. Historically, the rapid pace of progress in computational performance has led to older generations becoming quickly obsolete. Should this pace decelerate, however, the desire to upgrade to new hardware diminishes, potentially undermining the governance mechanisms embedded within newer chips.

Assessing when to initiate the implementation of governance mechanisms — and the advocacy thereof — is essential for timely and effective intervention. This also helps to understand the impact of legacy chips (i.e., their total compute capacity retained through previous generations of hardware still in operation) which do not have the desired mechanisms and can therefore be used for potential evasion.

Figure 2: Projected Distribution of AI Compute Capacity by Chip Generation. This stacked area chart models the distribution of AI compute capacity in data centers, segmented by chip generations over time since Nvidia’s V100 release. Assumptions include hardware performance improvements and an extrapolation of Nvidia’s reported revenue growth in AI chip sales. Note: The numerical values are approximations and should be interpreted with caution.

IV. Broader Considerations for Compute Governance

Beyond the arguments we explored in this blog post, which are special to hardware mechanisms, there is a wide range of crucial considerations and limitations of focusing on compute as a governance node. Despite the significant role compute plays in AI, many arguments contest its importance, suggesting that the governance capacity that compute enables can change. We differentiate between factors that impact the governability of compute itself and those that reduce the importance of compute for AI systems. See this blog post for a discussion of the considerations and limitations.