ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Jack Shanahan's avatar
Jack Shanahan
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Whatever I had planned to do this morning was delayed as I worked my way through this remarkable post. Incredibly helpful.

How does the U.S. education system factor into the current challenges (and future opportunities)? You mention how many expert engineers and academics (professors/grad students) China dedicated to the UHVDC build-out. Are we in good shape here, or is this another looming problem?

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