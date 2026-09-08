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Mansi Kulkarni's avatar
Mansi Kulkarni
5h

The contingent-versus-demonstrated cooperation distinction is doing more theoretical work than it first appears — it's essentially explaining why COCOM-style coalitions historically unravel (contingent cooperation collapses the moment one side suspects defection) while something like this synthesis screening proposal might actually hold (each side has independent reason to act, cooperation is a byproduct rather than the precondition). The commenter's skepticism about political baggage is fair, but it may be answering the wrong question — the framework isn't betting on US-China trust existing, it's betting that trust isn't actually required if both sides have selfish reasons to act anyway. That's a genuinely different theory of how rival powers cooperate than most historical arms-control frameworks assumed.

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BigFiveKiller.online's avatar
BigFiveKiller.online
1d

It's odd that you don't mention the huge elephant in the room: there is no basis for US-Chinese bilateral trust on either biorisk or AI. It is blindingly obvious to non-experts that there is way too much political baggage associated with COVID-19 for this to work. I mean, it's not a bad idea, and the ideas discussed here are worth trying, but isn't it obvious that this whole initiative is going to run into a giant buzzsaw when it hits the world of electoral politics?

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