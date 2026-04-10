ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Jim Bretz's avatar
Jim Bretz
4h

From experience, I have to wonder how all my Marines crammed onto those floating tin cans in the Persian Gulf are doing? Think it’s tough here not knowing the situation?

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Michael Spencer's avatar
Michael Spencer
4h

Yes! War Talk!

The U.S. have created conditions for a Forever war, that pits Iran and even Turkey on the side of the Eastern bloc. If the U.S. retreats what does that mean for Israel? This reckless war not only showed U.S. weakness but depleted its weapons. Politico notes Rebuilding will require China's cooperation.

That is, rare earth metals: China has a near total monopoly over the processing of gallium. Trump's meeting with Xi looks gloomy.

Think about it, quoting the Politico article: "Not only do interceptors rely on gallium for accurate threat detection, other heavy rare earth metals like terbium and dysprosium are key components in the missile targeting."

The U.S. bring us an Energy Crisis, likely a global famine (pesticides shortage) and higher inflation. All for showing air superiority is almost meaningless. America's reputation with allies has been decimated and MAGA has turned on Trump.

This isn't just historical, this has accelerated the U.S. losing the global reserve currency and a debt crisis by 5 years or more, in months. Weekly of media censorships of all the damages to U.S. military equipment. Worse than a tragedy, it strengths China's diplomacy and influence all over the world. Israel's brutality makes America look genocidal or supportive of mass-casualty attacks on civilian areas.

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