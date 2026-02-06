ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lance Benson's avatar
Lance Benson
17m

I like the meme: "Dancing in shackles". It brings to mind another that I, with life-long physical constraints, long ago embraced: "Freedom is moving easy in your chains". (Some chains can be broken--others cannot.)

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Schneider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture