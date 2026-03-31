ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
messyfork's avatar
messyfork
5d

Well researched and well written!

I will say it makes little sense for China to be pushing for geothermal technology innovation given that as stated here- the technology for geothermal is almost entirely derived from oil and gas industry, especially from the fracking front. If the americans who are the undisputed kings of fracking both technologically and in scale, can't make geothermal viable there's little reason for the chinese government to push any resourcing on their own effort.

The Economist article also calls out making electricity markets nationalized/fungible- which I'm gonna point out. Literally no one on the planet has been able to create an electricity market at this geographic scale. Even japan is cleaved into two markets. USA famously is almost entirely decentralized. FWIW china has almost all the UHVDC capacity in the world but we're stlil back at the same problem- the LCOE of solar and wind is just too good. Barely any parts, runs basically forever with almost no maintainance, vs pumping highly pressurized and hot fluids deep into the ground.

Solar and Wind are intermittent but again, can't emphasize this enough- the LCOE is dropping so fast and so quickly that it's rapidly becoming economical to just slap a battery on top of the generation. They're also deployable basically anywhere. If you don't get sun you probably get wind.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Schneider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture