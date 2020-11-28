ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
5G in the Caribbean, Open Source Tech, CCP Twitter Bots, Chinese TV and Rap
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5G in the Caribbean, Open Source Tech, CCP Twitter Bots, Chinese TV and Rap

Crossover ep with the China in the Caribbean Podcast!
Jordan Schneider

I chatted this week with Rasheed Griffith of the China in the Caribbean Podcast. I highly recommend you check out his channel!

We discuss:

  • The possible future of US-China tech competition under the incoming Biden Administration

  • The nature of China's Twitter influence campaigns and what we can learn about making viral memes from Russian disinformation operators. See here for my deep dive

  • Why open-source software should be the basis for a new US industrial policy and why China is looking to push that same strategy

  • What we can learn from good Chinese tv shows

  • Why we should all be listening to Chinese rap

Recommendations: Jordan

  1. American Mandarin Society 'China Syllabi Project'

  2. 隐秘的角落 (Chinese TV show about the drama that ensues after a group of young kids accidentally film a murder.)

  3. 令人心动的offer (Chinese reality show about legal interns. Season 2 is particularly recommended.)

  4. 棋魂 (Chinese TV drama about a Fairy godfather who guides a kid in the ways of Weiqi/Go)

Rasheed

  1. 猎狐 (Chinese police drama about the anti-corruption campaign in China around 2014-2015 to prosecute financial criminals. The official Chinese campaign was called "Operation Fox Hunting".)

  2. 中国新说唱 (Chinese rap/hip content competition show)

  3. Caribbean Soca Music

Twitter links Jordan @jordanschnyc Rasheed @rasheedguo Intro Music: Chronixx - Here Comes Trouble Outro Music: Farmer Nappy - Big People Party

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