5G in the Caribbean, Open Source Tech, CCP Twitter Bots, Chinese TV and Rap

I chatted this week with Rasheed Griffith of the China in the Caribbean Podcast. I highly recommend you check out his channel!
We discuss:
The possible future of US-China tech competition under the incoming Biden Administration
The nature of China's Twitter influence campaigns and what we can learn about making viral memes from Russian disinformation operators. See here for my deep dive.
Why open-source software should be the basis for a new US industrial policy and why China is looking to push that same strategy
What we can learn from good Chinese tv shows
Why we should all be listening to Chinese rap
Recommendations: Jordan
American Mandarin Society 'China Syllabi Project'
隐秘的角落 (Chinese TV show about the drama that ensues after a group of young kids accidentally film a murder.)
令人心动的offer (Chinese reality show about legal interns. Season 2 is particularly recommended.)
棋魂 (Chinese TV drama about a Fairy godfather who guides a kid in the ways of Weiqi/Go)
Rasheed
猎狐 (Chinese police drama about the anti-corruption campaign in China around 2014-2015 to prosecute financial criminals. The official Chinese campaign was called "Operation Fox Hunting".)
中国新说唱 (Chinese rap/hip content competition show)
Twitter links Jordan @jordanschnyc Rasheed @rasheedguo Intro Music: Chronixx - Here Comes Trouble Outro Music: Farmer Nappy - Big People Party
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