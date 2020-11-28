5G in the Caribbean, Open Source Tech, CCP Twitter Bots, Chinese TV and Rap

I chatted this week with Rasheed Griffith of the China in the Caribbean Podcast. I highly recommend you check out his channel!

We discuss:

The possible future of US-China tech competition under the incoming Biden Administration

The nature of China's Twitter influence campaigns and what we can learn about making viral memes from Russian disinformation operators. See here for my deep dive.

Why open-source software should be the basis for a new US industrial policy and why China is looking to push that same strategy

What we can learn from good Chinese tv shows