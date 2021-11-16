ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
6th Plenum: Open Source CCP
0:00
-51:47

6th Plenum: Open Source CCP

How does reading the People‘s Daily change your brain?
Jordan Schneider

What does the 6th Plenum communique tell us about where Xi wants to take China? What can you learn by reading the People’s Daily daily and writing a substack on it? And how would you design a course to learn how to read the CCP?

To discuss, Manoj Kewalramani (@theChinaDude) of the https://trackingpeoplesdaily.substack.com/ and https://manojkewalramani.substack.com/ newsletters, joins to discuss.

For an ad-free feed, please consider supporting ChinaTalk at https://www.patreon.com/ChinaTalk

Outtro music: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3m1Uf1hbrxU

Get bonus content on Patreon

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Schneider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture