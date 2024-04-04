A Gut Check on Intel and Nvidia with Asianometry, Fabricated Knowledge, and SemiAnalysis

Just minutes after the Taiwan earthquake yesterday, Dylan Patel of SemiAnalysis, Doug O'Laughlin of Fabricated Knowledge, Jon of Asianometry and yours truly had a brief hang where we got into:

Intel's process progress and rocky financial road ahead

Reflections out of GTC

Jensen's galaxy brain

Photo of the woman who saved Intel, Dr. Ann Kelleher, General Manager of Foundry Technology Development.

Outtro music: YELLOW黃宣 & 9m88 - 怪天氣 Strange Weather https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1n_i0JupwRA

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