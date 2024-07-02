A National Vision for Competitiveness

What will it take for the US to remain competitive in 21st-century technologies? Is high state capacity a thing of the past?

To discuss, ChinaTalk interviewed David Lin, Abigail Kukura, and Venkat Somala from the Special Competitive Studies Project. SCSP’s new report outlines exactly how America should compete in the tech-powered future of geopolitics.

We get into…

The role of public-private research partnerships and SCSP’s relationship with the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence;

A strategy for upgrading US institutions with the help of emerging technologies like AI;

The historical decline of government-backed research in the US;

China’s industrial espionage and the potential for stolen innovations to consolidate authoritarianism across the globe;

Bureaucratic moonshots and techniques for communicating urgency to the slow-moving American polity.

Our past episode on tech net assessment: Crafting A National Tech Strategy and Reviving Net Tech Assesment (Spotify Link) (Apple Podcasts Link)

Our past episode on bureaucratic moonshots: Peter Harrell on Bureaucratic Barriers to Competition (Spotify Link) (Apple Podcasts Link)

Outtro music: SadSvit - Касета (Youtube Link)

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