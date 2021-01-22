A User's Guide to US Industrial Policy

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Rob Atkinson is the president of ITIF, the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, a non-partisan DC-based think tank. We’re going to discuss US industrial policy grand strategy in light of China’s rise, what the US can expect from its allies on tech policy, as well as the “power trader” paradigm and how Albert Hirschmann’s analysis of 20th century Kaiser and Nazi trade policy helps explain China today.

This episode was brought to you by the Korea Foundation, which has sponsored a series of ChinaTalk episodes supplementing my forthcoming paper coming out next month entitled ‘Labs not Fabs: How the U.S. Should Invest in the Future of Semiconductors’. This research was hosted by the Eurasia Program at the Foreign Policy Research Institute.

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