ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
A walk down Chang’an Avenue, with Jonathan Chatwin
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-1:07:39

A walk down Chang’an Avenue, with Jonathan Chatwin

Can one street tell China’s story? Jonathan Chatwin, author of , takes listeners on a tour of Chang’an Avenue, a major artery for traffic in central Beijing, which was also the scene of several critical moments in China’s modern history. Jordan...
Jordan Schneider

Can one street tell China’s story? Jonathan Chatwin, author of Long Peace Street: A Walk in Modern China, takes listeners on a tour of Chang’an Avenue, a major artery for traffic in central Beijing, which was also the scene of several critical moments in China’s modern history. Jordan and Jonathan discuss the symbolism of national buildings and monuments along it, and the role of the street as a place of protest and a part of China’s revolutionary history. 

11:05: Baobaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery  

20:22: The Beijing Museum

32:26: The Forbidden City

44:51: Chang’an Avenue, the sterile highway

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