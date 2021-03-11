Adam Tooze and Matt Klein Return!

Adam Tooze (now on Substack!) and Matt Klein, author of Trade Wars Are Class Wars, return to ChinaTalk and pick up right where they left off in September.

We discuss whether Ricardo’s theories of comparative advantage actually work in a globalized age, why Stalin’s embrace of “socialism in one country” was a response to the hegemonic power of British (and American) capital, whether a Bolshevik Revolution is the best way to solve global inequality, how intra-elite conflict drives sovereignty-limiting engagement in international organizations, vaccines, Europe’s carbon markets, Keynes' "bancor", the Strategic Shiraz Reserve, and a whole lot more.

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Outtro: 大傻 Damnshine【天才病】https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fu-RNICSIec

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