After Xi: How Past CCP Successions Can Teach Us What Happens Next

Xi Jinping will not rule China forever. What have CCP leadership transitions looked like in the past, and what can we expect when Xi exits stage left? To discuss we have today Richard McGregor, an Aussie journalist with decades of experience in East Asia and author of three absolutely mandatory China books The Party, Asia’s Reckoning, and Xi: The Backlash, and Peter Vanderslice, a recent college grad who just wrote a fantastic thesis on CCP leadership transitions.

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Richard's report on Xi transition: https://www.csis.org/analysis/after-xi-future-scenarios-leadership-succession-post-xi-jinping-era

Peter's favorite Liu Shoaqi speeches: https://file.io/ODncJdbhCC7d

Outtro Songs:

Whitesnake: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WyF8RHM1OCg

Moody Blues: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V2L3UzM_FfE

Rosemary Clooney: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LGeMWB41maM

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