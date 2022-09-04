AI and the Future of War

AI safety is having a moment. To discuss why AI safety matters for national security, today I have on Paul Scharre (@Paul_scharre). He’s the Vice President and Director of Studies at CNAS. He previously served in OSD Policy and as a US Army Ranger.

We discuss

What the future of war looks like as militaries around the world adopt AI technologies

Why using AI in warfare isn't as easy as people think

How supply chains can be used as a form of arms control

Historical weapons so horrible people simply didn't use them

How to get a job at CNAS (they're hiring at cnas.org/careers)

Outro music: A.I. 爱 by 王力宏 Wang Leehom, a very much cancelled Taiwanese pop star https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R4DuqEL0ChQ.

I HAVE CHINATALK NEWSLETTER WHICH YOU SHOULD ALL SIGN UP TO READ!

I even bought a new url for you: chinatalk.media

Click here to listen to ChinaTalk in your favorite podcast app.

ChinaTalk substack: https://chinatalk.substack.com

ChinaTalk Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/jugurtha656

Support ChinaTalk on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ChinaTalk

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices