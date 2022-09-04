ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
AI and the Future of War
0:00
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AI and the Future of War

Jordan Schneider

AI safety is having a moment. To discuss why AI safety matters for national security, today I have on Paul Scharre (@Paul_scharre). He’s the Vice President and Director of Studies at CNAS. He previously served in OSD Policy and as a US Army Ranger.

We discuss

  • What the future of war looks like as militaries around the world adopt AI technologies

  • Why using AI in warfare isn't as easy as people think

  • How supply chains can be used as a form of arms control

  • Historical weapons so horrible people simply didn't use them

  • How to get a job at CNAS (they're hiring at cnas.org/careers)

Outro music: A.I. 爱 by 王力宏 Wang Leehom, a very much cancelled Taiwanese pop star https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R4DuqEL0ChQ.

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