AI Beyond OpenAI

What companies beyond OpenAI matter to the future of AI?

What is the relationship between closed and open source source?

When will researchers lose the reins to government on AI's trajectory?

To discuss, this week I brought on Matt Lynley of the fantastic Supervised News substack as well as Lux Capital's Danny Crichton.

Jade Leung's thesis: https://ora.ox.ac.uk/objects/uuid:ea3c7cb8-2464-45f1-a47c-c7b568f27665

Outtro music: https://open.spotify.com/track/2opgXfgG4tdM2fuHiamoaG?si=e1eabaf135d846d3

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