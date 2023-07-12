ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
AI Beyond OpenAI
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-1:02:12

AI Beyond OpenAI

Jordan Schneider

  • What companies beyond OpenAI matter to the future of AI?

  • What is the relationship between closed and open source source?

  • When will researchers lose the reins to government on AI's trajectory?

To discuss, this week I brought on Matt Lynley of the fantastic Supervised News substack as well as Lux Capital's Danny Crichton.

Jade Leung's thesis: https://ora.ox.ac.uk/objects/uuid:ea3c7cb8-2464-45f1-a47c-c7b568f27665

Outtro music: https://open.spotify.com/track/2opgXfgG4tdM2fuHiamoaG?si=e1eabaf135d846d3

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