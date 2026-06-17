AI for Science!

AI will make ideas cheap. What does that mean for sicence?

Charles Yang is a fellow at Renaissance Philanthropies and writes about AI and science here: https://republicofscience.substack.com.

We discuss…

Why AI will crack math but not science, and what Mendel's peas sitting ignored for 60 years says about a model that's smarter than everyone

Why China never caught the West's lone-genius bug, and why that's about to pay off

Tools over ideas, from Warren Weaver's six instruments to the thousands at CERN who proved a Higgs boson three guys took home the Nobel for

How do spend a billion dollars to save higher education

AI, souls, and whether your Claude gets into heaven

Suno song: https://suno.com/s/3Q11kw74vQmH7eLN

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