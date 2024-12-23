AI Geopolitics in o3's Age with Chris Miller + Lennart Heim

Chris Miller of Chip War and Lennart Heim of RAND check in on the geopolitics of AI. We explore:

Chinese labs' algorithmic progress (surprising to everyone but regular ChinaTalk listeners!)

The geopolitical implications of scaling on test time compute

What is and isn't working with US export controls

And a whole lot more this was a great episode!

The CSET report I referenced: https://cset.georgetown.edu/publication/chinas-sti-operations/

Chris and Lennart's ChinaTalk in early 2023 https://www.chinatalk.media/p/ai-compute-101-the-geopolitics-of

Outtro music: japanese citypop producers collaborating Beijinger Cheng Fangyuan in the 80s! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=403GCMhZ89Q&ab_channel=Heatwolves itself a cover of this Japanese track but better than the original https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SyjnkuhRfJA&ab_channel=PopBULL

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices