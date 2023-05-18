AI Implementation: The View From the Trenches

Dan Faggella, who for ten years has interviewed business leaders about the challenges of implementing AI, joins ChinaTalk to discuss about just how hard it is to get AI to diffuse across an economy.

We also get into:

Why the past ten years of AI hasn't lived up to its promise

The technological, bureaucratic, and cultural challenges of corporate AI diffusion

Which sectors are most and least likely to adopt quickly

NYC ChinaTalk meetup: https://partiful.com/e/taNb35oaCKjglbHHdEA1

Music: Uyghur drill, Ahh? Ohh! by Athree https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fdfgc2yr9Co

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