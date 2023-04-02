AI Military Competition: Tactical, Operational, and Strategic Implications

Paul Scharre, Vice President and Director of Studies at CNAS, joins ChinaTalk to discuss AI, military, strategy, and US-China geopolitics.

Listen in for a discussion on:

How AI will impact the tactical, operational and strategic levels of war

How and why AI operates — whether in chess, Dota 2, or aerial dogfighting — in fundamentally different ways than humans;

Why AI called for a “protective response from the bureaucracy”

The significance of the US’s comparative advantage over China in talent and compute — two of Scharre’s “Four Battlegrounds”;

The dictator’s dilemma, and how advances in AI will challenge the CCP in the coming years;

When in China, how to interview like a pro!

Outro music: a missy elliot + spice girls mix from Arthi, a UK-based DJ who's also an economics correspondent for the times of london! https://youtu.be/iHkfmwy1-OI?t=252

Paul’s latest bestseller: https://www.amazon.com/Four-Battlegrounds-Power-Artificial-Intelligence/dp/0393866866

The cover image is Midjourney on “Dota 2–inspired F-35 dogfight”

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