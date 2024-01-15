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ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
AI: Open vs Closed + NeurIPS Reflections
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AI: Open vs Closed + NeurIPS Reflections

Jordan Schneider

Should AI be more open or closed? What does it mean to be open, anyway? And can France overtake China in AI??

Today I'm running a crossover episode with the Retort AI, hosted by AI Ethicist Tom Gilbert and Nathan Lambert who writes the fantastic https://www.interconnects.ai/ newsletter covering technological advancements in machine learning.

Outtro Music: Bela Fleck et al, Bahar https://open.spotify.com/track/4D1ne3QFCBtUU2xFnoTir4?si=aeef1aefc6e047c6

Cover photo is a Midjourney a riff off of this very cool Derian portrait showing in the MET till Jan 21 https://www.metmuseum.org/art/collection/search/846896?pkgids=884

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