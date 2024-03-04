AI + The State Department

How can AI change diplomacy?

To discuss the State Department’s options for AI integration, we interviewed the State Department's Deputy Chief Data and AI Officer, Garrett Berntsen. He served as an officer during two tours in Afghanistan and recently rotated off the NSC. He's optimistic diplomacy can be more effective with comprehensive, timely, and accurate data-driven analysis, and that AI will be part of achieving that mission.

We get into:

How AI can streamline bureaucratic busy work

The value of data-driven negotiation prep in diplomatic contexts

The benefits of transparency in a democratic society

What level of risk is appropriate for the civil service

How close he is to getting ChatGPT into State

The balance between transparency and secrecy in the age of big data

How the Snowden leaks changed the State Department’s relationship with technology

What the State Department can and can't import from the private sector

Thanks to the Hudson Institute and Andrew Marshall Foundation for supporting this podcast.

Outtro music: 國蛋 GorDoN - White Noise ft. 蛋堡 Soft Lipa https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=31ZM440owzw

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