AI's Regulatory Future in the US, China, and EU

With AI on the verge of transforming the world, how are regulators across the globe approaching the challenges the technology might pose?

Also, what does US-China AI collaboration look like today, and will it get caught up in broader tensions in the relationship?

Matt Sheehan and Hadrien Pouget, who are both at Carnegie, come on to discuss.

Matt's paper on US-China collaboration: https://www.brookings.edu/research/can-democracies-cooperate-with-china-on-ai-research/

Matt's work on Chinese algorithmic regulation: https://carnegieendowment.org/2022/12/09/what-china-s-algorithm-registry-reveals-about-ai-governance-pub-88606

Hadrien's article about the EU: https://www.lawfareblog.com/eus-ai-act-barreling-toward-ai-standards-do-not-exist

Outtro Music: Monkey Bee: A Short Film by Jamie Hewlett https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y90ONojCc6Q

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