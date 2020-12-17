ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
America's New Tools of Coercion
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America's New Tools of Coercion

How the US weaponizes trade, sanctions, and export bans
Jordan Schneider

Peter Harrell and Liz Rosenberg, both CNAS fellows, joined ChinaTalk in May to talk about their report authored with Ashley Fung, 'A New Arsenal for Competition: Coercive Economic Measures in the U.S.-China Relationship.'

We discuss how the Trump administration has refined the use of these policy tools since Liz and Peter served under Obama, do a round overrated/underrated for international economic policy tools, and hear their best tv pilot pitches with sanctions themes.

Please consider contributing to ChinaTalk at glow.fm/chinatalk. Your support makes this show possible. 

Music is some pro-Putin, anti-US sanctions song that has an awful ratio on youtube. 

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