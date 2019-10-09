An Alternative Vision of U.S.-China Relations with Jake Sullivan

Jake Sullivan served in the Obama administration as National Security Advisor to Vice President Joe Biden and Director of Policy Planning at the U.S. State Department. He currently teaches at Yale Law School. In this episode, Sullivan discusses his perspectives on the current U.S.-China relationship, his experiences working in the Obama administration and on the campaign trail with Hillary Clinton campaign, and the ways our relationships with other governments around the world are changing under Trump.

What to listen for on this week's ChinaEconTalk:

5:05: Reflections on the Obama years

19:03: A case for internationalism

27:46: Doing more to achieve less with China

45:20: The direction of U.S. foreign policy

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