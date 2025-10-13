Anduril's Christian Brose on the Dangers of Unseriousness

Chrisian Brose is the Chief Strategy Officer at Anduril Industries. He’s been at the forefront of the debate about how America needs to change in order to win a future war against a high-tech adversary like China. He’s the former staff director for the Senate Armed Services Committee and the author of the essential book, The Kill Chain: Defending America in the Future of High-Tech Warfare.

We discuss:

Why the U.S remains dangerously vulnerable to low-cost drone attacks and what it would take to get serious about defending the homeland,

How bureaucratic logjams and budget dysfunction stall America’s adoption of counter-drone and other critical defenses,

What the Ukraine war reveals about the future of warfare and what the US has yet to learn from it,

Why confidence in American technological superiority is misplaced, and why state-of-the-art weapons may not guarantee a quick or decisive war,

How humans will make military decisions in the age of AI.

Outro music: Kay Kyser - Praise The Lord And Pass The Ammunition (YouTube Link)

Gracie Fields - Thing-Ummy-Bob (That's Going To Win The War) (YouTube Link)

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