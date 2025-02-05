Anthropic's Dario Amodei on AI Competition

Dario Amodei is the CEO of Anthropic. In today’s interview, we discuss…
Whether an AI innovation race is inevitable between the US and China,
How the US should update export controls in light of DeepSeek’s R1 release,
DeepSeek’s willingness to generate information about bioweapons,
Technical defenses against model distillation and AI espionage,
How advanced AI could eventually impact democracy,
Whether there is tension between export controls and the belief that AI will broadly increase human flourishing.
Dario's blogposts:
Machines of Loving Grace: https://darioamodei.com/machines-of-loving-grace
On DeepSeek and Export Controls: https://darioamodei.com/on-deepseek-and-export-controls
Outro Music: Lykke Li, I Follow Rivers (Magician Remix) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oS6wfWu0JvA&ab_channel=LykkeLi
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