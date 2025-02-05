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ChinaTalk
Anthropic's Dario Amodei on AI Competition
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-44:18

Anthropic's Dario Amodei on AI Competition

Jordan Schneider

Dario Amodei is the CEO of Anthropic. In today’s interview, we discuss…

  • Whether an AI innovation race is inevitable between the US and China,

  • How the US should update export controls in light of DeepSeek’s R1 release,

  • DeepSeek’s willingness to generate information about bioweapons,

  • Technical defenses against model distillation and AI espionage,

  • How advanced AI could eventually impact democracy,

  • Whether there is tension between export controls and the belief that AI will broadly increase human flourishing.

Dario's blogposts:

Machines of Loving Grace: https://darioamodei.com/machines-of-loving-grace

On DeepSeek and Export Controls: https://darioamodei.com/on-deepseek-and-export-controls

Outro Music: Lykke Li, I Follow Rivers (Magician Remix) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oS6wfWu0JvA&ab_channel=LykkeLi

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