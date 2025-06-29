Are We Cooked? Q2 Check In

Is America cooked? We check in on what clarity the past three months have given us on the long term dynamic between the US and China.

Guests include:

Peter Harrell, former Biden official who hosts the Security Economics podcast (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/security-economics/id1794022711)

Matt Klein of the https://theovershoot.co/ substack

Kevin Xu of the https://interconnect.substack.com/ subsctack

Outtro music: Emitt Rhodes, Textile Factory, 1970 https://open.spotify.com/track/1JO2jo0Cyg75mmCFlSW2bB?si=1706c809e80b4bd4

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