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ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Autonomous Weapons 101 + Anthropic v DoW
0:00
-40:53

Autonomous Weapons 101 + Anthropic v DoW

Jordan Schneider

Mike Horowitz, Penn Professor and Biden DoD official who wrote 3000.09, clears up some autonomous weapons misconceptions!

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