ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
BadChinaTake on China Twitter
0:00
-40:32

BadChinaTake on China Twitter

<p>@BadChinaTake, an anonymous twitter account that combined vicious takedowns of, well, bad china takes with a blog <a href="https://wokeglobaltimes.com/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">https://wokeglobaltimes.com/</a> that does deep dives int
Jordan Schneider

@BadChinaTake, an anonymous twitter account that combined vicious takedowns of, well, bad china takes with a blog https://wokeglobaltimes.com/ that does deep dives into everything from tankie subcultures to China’s xinjiang policy, is one of the best things to hit China twitter. BadChinaTake was recently unmasked as Jake Eberts, a young DC-based China analyst. He joins us today to talk about his journey to twitter infamy. We get into

  • Whether the CIA, Chinese government, or George Soros fund him

  • Crisis, danger and opportunity

  • Whether you should argue with children online

  • The DC think tank complex and China Twitter’s redeemable qualities

Please consider supporting ChinaTalk at https://glow.fm/chinatalk/

Outro music: 不再是少年 by 猛虎巧克力

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S0wuSbUl2gM

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