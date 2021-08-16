BadChinaTake on China Twitter

@BadChinaTake, an anonymous twitter account that combined vicious takedowns of, well, bad china takes with a blog https://wokeglobaltimes.com/ that does deep dives into everything from tankie subcultures to China’s xinjiang policy, is one of the best things to hit China twitter. BadChinaTake was recently unmasked as Jake Eberts, a young DC-based China analyst. He joins us today to talk about his journey to twitter infamy. We get into
Whether the CIA, Chinese government, or George Soros fund him
Crisis, danger and opportunity
Whether you should argue with children online
The DC think tank complex and China Twitter’s redeemable qualities
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Outro music: 不再是少年 by 猛虎巧克力
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S0wuSbUl2gM
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