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ChinaTalk
Beijing to Britain: China in the UK's halls of power
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Beijing to Britain: China in the UK's halls of power

Jordan Schneider

From then-PM David Cameron knocking back pints with Xi at the local pub to the Chinese ambassador being banned from Parliament: how has China's relationship with the UK changed since the so-called Golden Era?

This week we have on Sam Hogg (@BeijingToBrit), the recently unmasked writer behind the Substack Beijing to Britain. Co-hosted by ChinaTalk's editor and crypto journalist Callan Quinn (@Quinnishvili).

We discuss

  • The decline of the UK-China relationship

  • UK attitudes and policy towards Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan

  • The building up of Chinese expertise within Parliament and the government

  • Confucius Institutes, higher education and Liu Xiaoming's foot fetish

Outro music: Shook Ones Part 2 by Mobb Deep https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rTKpYJ80OVQ

Check out Beijing to Britain here: https://beijingtobritain.substack.com

ChinaTalk substack: https://chinatalk.substack.com

ChinaTalk Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/jugurtha656

Support ChinaTalk on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ChinaTalk

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