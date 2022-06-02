Beijing to Britain: China in the UK's halls of power

From then-PM David Cameron knocking back pints with Xi at the local pub to the Chinese ambassador being banned from Parliament: how has China's relationship with the UK changed since the so-called Golden Era?
This week we have on Sam Hogg (@BeijingToBrit), the recently unmasked writer behind the Substack Beijing to Britain. Co-hosted by ChinaTalk's editor and crypto journalist Callan Quinn (@Quinnishvili).
We discuss
The decline of the UK-China relationship
UK attitudes and policy towards Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan
The building up of Chinese expertise within Parliament and the government
Confucius Institutes, higher education and Liu Xiaoming's foot fetish
Outro music: Shook Ones Part 2 by Mobb Deep https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rTKpYJ80OVQ
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