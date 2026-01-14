ChinaTalk

Neural Foundry
1d

Brilliant perspective on how compute became the fulcrum for export policy way before the rest of the world caught on. The Rickover comparison is particuarly apt because it gets at somethng people miss about govrnment integration problems. I used to work with defense contractors and saw firsthand how slow institutional adoption can kill even good tech, no matter how cutting-edge it is. The fact that friendly AI tools weren't even accessible on gov computers during much of this shows the scale of the challenge.

Ricardo Reis
12h

The notions of the past carrying momentum to the present.

Scaling is dead. Several people were already point that there are fundamentals in generative AI - which is mostly what falls under this “AI” umbrella - leading to this collapse. It’s funny as we are on the verge of the possible AI bubble burst, an interview that still defends AI scaling laws & “AI the most transformative since the railway”… beyond those facts, the interview seems to me a good future historical artifact, capturing some ways of thinking with concrete impact in geopolitics …

