Beyond Decoupling: NATO for Trade

Should democracies band together to protect themselves from Chinese economic coercion? What can deterrence theory teach us about geoeconomic strategy?

To discuss these questions, I brought on Matt Goodman and Matt Reynolds of CSIS along with Matt Klein of The Overshoot and David Talbot of the Milken Institute.

We discuss:

–Why China uses economic coercion, especially against smaller states.

–How democracies might join together to deter and respond to this aggression.

–Why reslience beats retaliation when it comes to economic conflict.

Outro music: "(You're The) Devil in Disguise," Elvis Presley.

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