ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Blinken to Beijing!
0:00
-52:34

Blinken to Beijing!

Jordan Schneider

Blinken went to China to meet with Qin Gang, Wang Yi, and Xi himself!

What happened, why does it matter, and does this make it any less likely we'll be in WWIII anytime soon?

Do discuss, I bought on Dali Yang, political science professor at UChicago, and Nathaniel Sher of Carnegie.

Subscribe to ChinaTalk at https://chinatalk.substack.com/!

Outtro music (a two-parter!):

Selena Gomez: Lose You to Love Me https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zlJDTxahav0

Beyonce: Start Over https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XJAXC1lz65I

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