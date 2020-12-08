Blockchain Chicken Farm: How Tech Changed Rural China

Xiaowei Wang discusses her new book. She explores Taobao villages where Snow White Halloween costumes get made, how one police station is sputtering towards digitization, parallels between Silicon Valley and Chinese tech culture, and pearl farming #distrupt.

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Music by Collage and Mondo Grosso

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