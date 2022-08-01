Bo Xilai: Ten Years On

This year marks ten years since Wang Lijun's fateful flight to the US Embassy in Chengdu, a decision which set in motion a chain of events that ultimately brought down one of China's most powerful politicians, Xi's most credible rival for power in 2012, Bo Xilai.

The former mayor of Chongqing remains in prison to this day for bribery, embezzlement and abuse of office, along with his wife Gu Kailai, who is serving life imprisonment for the murder of a British businessman. But a decade later, how much of an impact does Bo's story have in the halls of power?

New York Times reporter Chris Buckley joins the show this episode to discuss Bo's legacy and share anecdotes about his encounters with him prior to his arrest, along with formerly Chongqing-based author Xujun Eberlein. Former ChinaTalk producer Alex Boyd co-hosts.

We discuss

Bo's rise to power in Dalian and his move to Chongqing

How Chongqing's man-on-the-street viewed Bo during his tenure - and after

The similarities and differences between Bo and Xi Jinping

Where is Bo now?

I HAVE A NEWSLETTER! Check it out! https://www.chinatalk.media/

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices